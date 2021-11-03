Follow the Fed's market-moving decision on interest rates and bond buying here

The Federal Reserve's policy statement maintained its 'transitory' language regarding inflation. Some investors and strategists had speculated that the central bank would drop that language as inflation has remained high.

"Inflation is elevated, largely reflecting factors that are expected to be transitory. Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have contributed to sizable price increases in some sectors," the statement said.

The language around inflation does differ slightly from prior statements. See how the statement changed this month here.

-Jesse Pound