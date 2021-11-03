India and China's border dispute will not end anytime soon, former ambassador says

India and China's ongoing border dispute is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon, according to a former Indian ambassador to China.

"It is the reality of two Asian giants coming up close against each other in the Himalayas and the fact that this common border, this boundary between the two countries was never really mutually settled between the two sides," said Nirupama Rao, who served as India's ambassador to China between 2006 to 2009.

Though both sides have made earnest attempts to resolve the dispute over several decades, positions in Beijing and New Delhi have hardened and have become less flexible, she told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.

The latest round of border tensions began 17 months ago following a fatal standoff in the Himalayas. The June 2020 clash in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh killed 20 Indian soldiers and 4 Chinese soldiers.

India and China have since held multiple rounds of military talks to try and fully resolve the dispute.