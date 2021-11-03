Microsoft president says race to build new climate tech is like JFK’s plan to go to the moon

The race to develop new technologies to solve the climate crisis is similar in scale to America putting the first man on the moon, Microsoft President Brad Smith said Wednesday.

"We will need to invent new technologies," Smith told CNBC's Karen Tso at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

"This is a little bit like John F. Kennedy saying in 1961 that America would go to the moon by 1970. No one had yet designed a lunar lander."

"We have the capability, I believe, to invent the technology that will be needed. That's where the markets and a lot of this new investment, in part, will need to go," Smith added.

Smith, who was also at the U.N.'s COP26 climate conference this week, said he believes the nascent climate tech space will spawn many new companies in the years to come.