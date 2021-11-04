Bezos Earth Fund CEO: Here's how we're giving away $10 billion of Jeff's money

Andrew Steer has a large task ahead of him: Give away $10 billion of Jeff Bezos' money in the next decade.

As of Thursday, Nov. 4, the Bezos Earth Fund has granted $947 million, leaving more than $9 billion yet to go.

The goal of the fund, which Bezos announced in Feb. 2020 on his Instagram page, is to grant money to programs, organizations and efforts to preserve nature, fight inequities caused by climate change, decarbonize the economy, and improve data programs and analytics to better track the economics and the outcomes of the new green economy.

"Obviously, we need trillions of dollars" to build a green global economy, Andrew Steer, the CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund, told CNBC on a phone call from Glasgow, Scotland, where he is currently attending COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Others agree about the size of the bill. The Paris-based intergovernmental organization International Energy Agency has said global annual clean energy investment will need to more than triple by 2030 to around $4 trillion to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

"But what we can do with these very valuable and generous resources that we have at the Bezos Earth Fund — we can inject them very wisely" by identifying and solving problems that will hopefully catalyze even more work in their wake, Steer told CNBC.

On Monday, the Bezos Earth Fund committed that $2 billion of the $10 billion would go towards restoring nature and transform food systems. During Climate Week NYC in September, the Bezos Earth Fund pledged $1 billion for nature, bringing the total to $3 billion for conservation, landscape restoration, and food-systems transformation.

"The goal of the Bezos Earth Fund is to identify the major transitions we need to go through as an economy and as a society in the world, and to identify where we can help accelerate these transitions that are necessary," Steer said.