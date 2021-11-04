All female U.S. senators call on Biden to protect Afghan women and girls following U.S. military withdrawal

Afghan schoolgirls walk along a path as they return from school in Mazar-i-Sharif on October 30, 2021.

All 24 female U.S. senators sent a bipartisan letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday, calling on him to protect the rights of Afghan women and girls in the wake of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa., led the group of senators in their call for the Biden administration to develop an "interagency plan" that preserves the political, social, economic and basic human rights of Afghan women and girls.

Such a plan should also address how the U.S. will work with international organizations — such as the United Nations — to hold the Taliban accountable, the senators said in the letter.

"You have committed to press the Taliban to uphold the rights of women and girls, and you have stated that America will maintain an enduring partnership with the people of Afghanistan resisting Taliban rule," the senators said in the letter.

"We will advise, support, and enable those efforts through legislation and engagement with your Administration," they added.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

The U.S. wrapped up its final evacuation flights out of Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 30, ending a 20-year conflict in the war-torn nation. Biden has defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops despite the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan earlier that month, which left Afghan citizens living in fear for their lives under the group's rule.