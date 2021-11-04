Opendoor shares soar as investors predict gains in home buying market after Zillow's exit

OpenDoor is disrupting the real estate market with its new model. It buys homes and sells them on its platform.

Zillow's abrupt exit from the home-buying market is leading investors to see an opening for Opendoor.

A day after Zillow's stock fell to a 16-month low, Opendoor shares soared as much as 19%. The San Francisco-based company, which went public late last year through a special purpose acquisition company, pioneered the instant-buying (or iBuying) market, allowing homeowners to sell their property online for cash, rather than going through an extended bidding, sales and closing process.

Opendoor is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings next Wednesday, so investors will get a clearer picture of how the company navigated the price volatility that caused Zillow to take a massive write-down, lay off 25% of its staff, and conclude that it could no longer justify buying and selling homes.

Eric Jackson, president of EMJ Capital and an Opendoor investor, equated Zillow's departure from instant buying to the decision by a host of internet companies to give up on search two decades ago, eliminating Google's biggest competitive threats.

"Z ceding the market to OPEN is like the equivalent of Yahoo/Ask Jeeves/Lycos/Excite giving up on search in 2001," Jackson tweeted on Thursday. In a direct message to CNBC, he said Opendoor's advantage is all about "data data data."

Opendoor's stock increase wiped out almost all its losses suffered earlier in the week, when it sank alongside Zillow. Investors are betting that the market is viable, but that Zillow, which grew up as an internet marketplace for home sales, was ineffective at operating in a much different business. Opendoor, on the other hand, was created specifically to buy and sell homes.

Opendoor is now up for the year and valued at close to $15 billion, while Zillow's market cap has plummeted from a high of about $50 billion in February to just over $17 billion.