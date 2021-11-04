Ron Insana says the Fed shouldn't raise rates because this inflation won't last

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CARES Act, at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, U.S., September 28, 2021.

Dear Fed Chair Jerome Powell,

While I understand that inflation is currently running well above the Fed's most lofty expectations, please don't listen to those who are comparing this "inflation" to price increases of prior economic cycles.

While "transitory" may not be the appropriate phrase to describe current upward price pressures, as I have argued recently, this environment is not typical of prior business cycles that ended in rising prices, production bottlenecks and, ultimately, higher interest rates.

Just as a reminder, although I am quite certain YOU realize this, demand-pull inflation has, historically, been the result of an economy so strong that demand outstrips supply even as manufacturers are producing flat out.

At a cycle's peak, it's not unusual for both goods and service producers to operate at 100% of available capacity. In the case of paper, liner-board and container companies, along with chemical firms, they run in excess of 100% capacity and still can't keep pace with rising demand. That is not the case today.

Rebounding demand is overwhelming very limited supply. Auto sales are running at about a 13.4 million unit annual rate, well below the 17 million units sold in peak times.

Thanks to the computer chip shortage, new cars are hard to come by, used car prices remain elevated and dealers are carrying virtually no inventory. That is true of household appliances, technology goods and energy products as well.

Further, the undersupply of housing units, both single and multi-family, is pushing prices to record levels just as the millennial generation in entering the family formation years.