Biden meets with Fed leaders Powell and Brainard as nomination decision nears

Lael Brainard, governor of the U.S. Federal Reserve with Fed Governors, Jerome Powell and Stanley Fischer.

President Joe Biden met with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Governor Lael Brainard on Thursday as the administration decides whom to nominate to lead the central bank for the next four years, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Powell and Brainard are seen as the two most likely candidates to lead the globe's most powerful central bank, which sets interest rates, works to control inflation and oversees the country's largest banks.

The person told CNBC that the president has not made a final decision on who will lead the Fed. Washington and Wall Street expect a choice in the coming days.

The Democrat-controlled Senate would likely confirm either candidate as Fed chief. The Republican Powell could face resistance from progressives, and the Democrat Brainard would face opposition from the GOP.

At least a handful of moderate Democrats, and virtually every Senate Republican, would be expected to support Powell as an endorsement of his steady hand at the Fed.