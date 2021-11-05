Browns release Odell Beckham Jr. after his dad's Instagram post highlighted challenges with QB Baker Mayfield

Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns puts on his helmet during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s stint with the Cleveland Browns is over.

The star National Football League wide is being released from the team days after his relationship with the Browns publicly deteriorated following an Instagram post by his dad.

"After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we've determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns," team general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement on Friday.

"We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we've just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell," Berry added. "We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career."

On Tuesday, Beckham's father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted an 11-minute video on Instagram highlighting Baker Mayfield's lack of on-field chemistry with Beckham. The Browns excused Beckham from team practices this week following the post.

Reports then surfaced the team was negotiating a release with Beckham.

CNBC contacted Beckham's representative, Elite Athlete Management, on Friday but the agency did not respond to an email to discuss the matter.

Beckham, 29, was initially drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Beckham recorded 288 receptions for 4,122 yards, 35 touchdowns, and made three Pro Bowls in his first three seasons.

The production prompted the Giants to sign Beckham to a five-year extension valued at $90 million in 2018. That figured included $65 million in guaranteed money, the most for an NFL wideout.

A year into that contract, though, the Giants traded Beckham to the Browns.

Despite producing 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with Cleveland, injuries, and Beckham's lack of production with quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn't favored the Browns.

This season, Beckham recorded only 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns in six games. According to Pro Football Reference, Beckham has been targeted 34 times this season. And in the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was targeted a season-low one time, made that catch, and finished with six yards.