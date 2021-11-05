Inflation is coming for Thanksgiving dinner, making it more expensive than ever this year

skynesher | E+ | Getty Images

Why prices are going up

There are a few reasons nearly all the ingredients seen in a Thanksgiving dinner will be more expensive this year. Supply chain issues have persisted throughout the pandemic and have raised costs. This may contribute to limited supply, as some foods take longer to be delivered. There are other deficits that may be pushing prices up, as well. Turkeys, which are generally the most expensive part of a Thanksgiving feast, are in shorter supply this year than they were last year. "It's probably the lowest bird inventory we've had for perhaps 10, 11 years," said Curt Covington, senior director of institutional credit at AgAmerica.

That's driven up prices. Turkeys between 8 pounds and 16 pounds cost 25 cents per pound more than they did a year ago, while prices for birds between 16 pounds and 24 pounds are about 21 cents more expensive, according to an Oct. 29 report from the Department of Agriculture. Other costs associated with Thanksgiving dinner have also gone up — gas prices have increased more than 42% on the year, appliances are 9.6% more costly and even prices on cookware and tableware have gone up. "Just the cost of metal to put cranberries into a tin can has gone up," said Covington. "It's across the board and it's going to take the supply chain well past Thanksgiving and Christmas to get back to normal."

What consumers can do

There are a few things that consumers can do to keep their Thanksgiving meal as inexpensive as possible, according to experts. 1. Start early: First, start shopping for your dinner as soon as possible, so you aren't caught off guard by last-minute price hikes. As a result, many consumers have taken note of increased prices and have started purchasing some items for the November feast. Some 63% of consumers expect rising food costs to make Thanksgiving more expensive, according to a recent survey by FinanceBuzz, a financial independence site. The same survey showed that consumers are planning to combat rising costs by shopping sales, using coupons or cutting back on food or guests. Others have already started stocking up on non-perishables — some 35% of those surveyed by Shopkick said they'd began their Thanksgiving shopping already to get ahead of product shortages and last-minute price hikes.