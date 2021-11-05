Google-parent Alphabet has set up a new lab that will use A.I. to try to discover new drugs

Google parent company Alphabet has launched a new drug discovery company in the U.K. called Isomorphic Labs.

The company will build on research carried out by London artificial intelligence lab DeepMind, which Google acquired in 2014. While the firm was only officially announced on Thursday, it was incorporated in February, according to a filing with Companies House, the U.K. company registry.

Demis Hassabis, the CEO and co-founder of DeepMind, is also the founder and CEO of Isomorphic Labs. He will remain CEO of DeepMind.

In a blog post, Hassabis described Isomorphic Labs as a commercial venture with a mission to "reimagine the entire drug discovery process from the ground up."

A spokesperson for Isomorphic Labs stressed that the company is separate from DeepMind and that it has its own dedicated resources. They stopped short, however, of saying how many staff or how much capital it has at its disposal.

"Where relevant, teams from both companies may collaborate, especially in the early days as Isomorphic Labs is hiring its team," the spokesperson said.