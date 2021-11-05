In race to provide internet from space, companies ask FCC for about 38,000 new broadband satellites

In this article BA

ASTR

AMZN

Rocket 3.1 launches from Kodiak, Alaska. Astra / John Kraus

Why companies are filing

How the FCC responds to the flood of applications, and which ones receive authorization to move forward, is unclear. But the motivation is, Summit Ridge Group president Armand Musey said. His consultancy specializes in valuations for companies in the telecom and satellite industries. "Everybody wants to put a stake out there and one way to put a stake out there is to file for a constellation and then, down the road, they'll figure out how exactly they want to implement it or if they want to propose some changes to their initial filing. But if you don't have a sort of a stake in the ground in terms of a filing, you're kind of giving up your option to participate," Musey told CNBC. Additionally, the FCC's historical role in this is analyzing whether applicants filed correctly, Musey said, rather than "make judgments based on evaluating business plans." One major issue from the potential jump in the number of satellites in low Earth orbit is the risk of collisions and creating new space debris. Companies' proposals include maneuvering systems and using the atmosphere to burn up any defunct satellites, as a way to combat that risk. The proposals also include a wide range of altitudes, ranging anywhere from as little as 600 kilometers above the Earth to 10,000 kilometers or more. "Space debris is one of the issues that's becoming increasingly important in the industry," Musey said. "If you have too many satellites up there and you have them starting to crash into each other, you can create a chain reaction that sometimes called the Kessler syndrome." "That's the existential threat that people are concerned about with all these satellites, and there's not really a great central authority, outside of individual governments, to police and make sure that satellites are put up responsibly," Musey added.

The V-band challenge