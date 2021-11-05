What to watch today: Wall Street looks higher ahead of jobs report, after more records

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were steady Friday, ahead of the Labor Department's 8:30 a.m. ET release of its latest jobs report. The S&P 500 on Thursday closed at a record for the fifth straight session, extending its winning streak to six trading days. The Nasdaq also closed at a record for five straight sessions, riding a nine-trading day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped slightly Thursday, ending its latest string of record closes at four sessions and its winning streak at five. (CNBC)



All three stock benchmarks were tracking for strong weekly gains as investors took the Federal Reserve's tapering plan for its massive Covid-era bond buying in stride and found solace in the central bank's patient stance on raising interest rates. (CNBC) Economists expect 450,000 nonfarm jobs were added last month, forecasting a pick up in hiring as new Covid cases receded and the economy improved. That would be up sharply from September's disappointing 194,000. The nation's unemployment rate is seen dipping to 4.7% in October. Hourly wages are expected to rise by 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. That would be up from September's 4.6% advance. (CNBC)



Wage inflation will be closely watched to see whether it remains elevated. The Fed said Wednesday it continues to view inflation as transitory. However, stronger wages could make the case for a rate increase sooner than expected. The futures market is pricing in the first Fed rate hike for July. (CNBC)

