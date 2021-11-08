European markets set to start the new trading week on a flat note

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open near the flatline on Monday, lacking clear direction at the start of the new trading week.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 1 point lower at 7,305, Germany's DAX down 8 points at 16,031, France's CAC 40 higher by 6 points at 7,037 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 10 points at 27,613, according to data from IG.

European markets look set for a lackluster open on Monday, following a mixed trading session in Asia-Pacific overnight where investors were reacting to China's trade data released over the weekend.

Official data released over the weekend showed China's exports surging 27.1% in October compared to a year ago. That was higher than the 24.5% growth forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.