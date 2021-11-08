Patty Jenkins' Star Wars film 'Rogue Squadron' delayed

The next installment in Star Wars' big screen franchise has been delayed, according to a report from the Hollywood Reporter.

"Rogue Squadron," which was slated for release on Dec 22, 2023, has been removed from the calendar due to issues with director Patty Jenkins' schedule, the publication said Monday.

Jenkins and writer Matthew Robinson, alongside Disney's Lucasfilm, have been developing the new title for over a year. The initial goal was to start production of the project next year. However, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Jenkins' commitments to other projects wouldn't allow for the production of "Rogue Squadron" within that time frame. Jenkins is currently working on Warner Bros.' third Wonder Woman film and a Cleopatra feature for Paramount.

Disney announced Jenkins' involvement with the picture at an investor day last year. "Rogue Squadron" was expected to be the first theatrical Star Wars release since 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

It's unclear what path Lucasfilm will take with future films, as it has several in development, including one from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and one from acclaimed director Taika Waititi. Additionally, Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed 2017's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," is reportedly still working on a standalone trilogy set within the Star Wars universe.

For now, it seems that the future of Star Wars will remain on Disney+. Alongside "The Mandalorian," "The Bad Batch" and "Star Wars: Visions," the production company is set to release "The Book of Boba Fett" in December and it has a live-action series featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cassian Andor and Ahsoka Tano in the works.

