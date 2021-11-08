The deadline to sign up for the enhanced child tax credit is Nov. 15 to get money this year

Time is running out for families to sign up to receive the enhanced child tax credit and get money through the benefit this year.

That's because the site GetCTC.org will only be available through Nov. 15.

The site, developed by Code for America and the Treasury Department, is for families that have children eligible for the credit who didn't get it automatically this year, generally because they don't make enough money to file a tax return.

"If parents haven't already gotten the payment and they're eligible for it, it's not too late to sign up," said Ashley Burnside, a policy analyst at the Center for Law and Social Policy.

One large December check

Families enrolling for the credit now will get the entire first half of the credit in December, meaning they'll see one large check this year.

That's because the monthly money is an advance on a 2021 tax credit, half to be delivered this year and the rest to come when families file their taxes next year.

The American Rescue Plan passed in March expanded the existing child tax credit, adding advance monthly payments and increasing the benefit to $3,000 from $2,000 with a $600 bonus for kids under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year.

For a family with two children aged 5 and 7 eligible for the full credit, the amount they'd receive is $6,600 ($3,000 for the 7-year-old plus $3,600 for the 5-year-old.)

If they filed a tax return in 2019 or 2020 and had direct deposit, the family started receiving the first $3,300 of the credit in six monthly payments of $550 from July to December.