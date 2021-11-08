Singapore introduces more 'vaccinated travel lanes' to include Malaysia, Sweden and Finland

Malaysia Airlines aircraft are parked on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on September 7, 2020.

SINGAPORE — Quarantine-free travel between Singapore and neighboring Malaysia will start from Nov. 29 for vaccinated travelers, the two countries announced Monday.

Sweden and Finland will also be included in Singapore's so-called "vaccinated travel lanes" from Nov. 29, the health ministry said separately in a press release Monday.

Instead of serving quarantines, inoculated travelers from these countries will take Covid-19 tests to ensure they are not infected with the coronavirus.

Singapore and Malaysia's prime ministers said in a joint statement that Covid border restrictions have separated families in both countries for many months.

"It is timely to progressively resume cross-border travel between both countries, in a safe manner," the two leaders said.

Singapore has already launched vaccinated travel lanes with at least 12 nations including Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The city-state will start its joint vaccinated travel lane arrangements with South Korea on Nov. 15.

"We are also in discussions with our other ASEAN neighbors to reconnect with them, and we will make further announcements when ready," Transport Minister S. Iswaran told reporters on Monday during a virtual briefing. "We are also in discussions with our partners in the Middle East and Asia Pacific."