PayPal stock is having its worst day in 20 months after a disappointing revenue forecast

PayPal shares plunged the most since the early days of the pandemic on Tuesday, after an earnings report in which the company cited consumer spending concerns and offered disappointing sales guidance for next year.

The stock was off more than 11% as of early afternoon in New York. It's the steepest decline since March 16, 2020, when the spreading Covid-19 pandemic was forcing businesses to close down and cities and states to impose lockdowns, driving the worst day for the U.S. stock market since Black Monday in October 1987.

Investors initially cheered PayPal's third-quarter earnings report, not because of the results, but because of a partnership the company announced between its Venmo payment app and Amazon. Starting next year, PayPal users will be able to make purchases on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile shopping app with their Venmo accounts.

However, that optimism quickly faded during the earnings call, when PayPal CEO Dan Schulman gave guidance for next year. The company said revenue for fiscal 2022 will increase about 18%, which would equal full-year sales of close to $30 billion. Analysts were projecting revenue of $31.6 billion, according to Refinitiv.

"We are seeing the impact of global supply chain shortages in our merchant base, consumer confidence is weakened with the absence of stimulus payments, and with the economy reopening, more people may be likely to do their holiday shopping in-store," Schulman said on the call.

PayPal had already missed estimates on third-quarter revenue and lowered its forecast for the current year.

The stock surged during in 2020 as consumers turned to e-commerce during the height of the pandemic. It's now down 14% in 2021, while the Nasdaq is up 23% for the year. Investors started turning bearish on PayPal last month following reports that the company was in late-stage talks to acquire social media app Pinterest.