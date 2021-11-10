5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 05, 2021 in New York City.

One day after the October producer price index showed a surge at a record clip year over year, the government said Wednesday morning the October consumer price index jumped a great-than-expected 6.2% from last year, the fastest pace in more than 30 years. Due the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday, the government issued its weekly look at initial jobless claims one day early, reporting a new Covid-era low of 267,000, essentially matching estimates.

Rivian employees stand beside the new all-electric pickup truck by Rivian, the R1T, as it sits at one of its facilities on November 09, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Rivian Automotive, the electric vehicle company backed by Amazon and Ford , is set to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol RIVN. The EV maker Tuesday evening priced its initial public offering at $78 per share, above the increased expected range, for a value $66.5 billion. Rivian is worth almost as much as Ford's market value of $79 billion and General Motors' $85 billion. That's before the EV company has even started generating real revenue.

Coinbase shares dropped roughly 10% in Wednesday's premarket, the morning after the nation's largest crypto exchange reported lower-than-expected revenue of $1.31 billion in the third quarter. Coinbase earned $1.62 per share. Coinbase said monthly transacting users and trading volume fell from the prior period. Much of the company's success hinges on the performance of digital assets like bitcoin , which had a rough summer. On Monday, it reached a new all-time high above $68,000 .

The EU's second-highest court ruled Wednesday that the European Commission was right to fine Google $2.8 billion for an antirust breach — in what represents a landmark moment for European Union policy that could impact the business models of major tech players. The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, said in 2017 that Google favored its own comparison shopping services and fined the Alphabet unit $2.8 billion. Wednesday's verdict can be appealed and taken to the EU's highest court. The European Commission and Google were not immediately available for comment.

