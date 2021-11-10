European markets head for lower open ahead of next U.S. inflation reading

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Wednesday as market participants wait for the next key reading of U.S. inflation data.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 15 points lower at 7,257, Germany's DAX lower by 40 points at 15,994, France's CAC 40 lower by 13 points at 7,026 and Italy's FTSE MIB 38 points lower at 27,238, according to data from IG.

Investors are awaiting the release of the latest U.S. consumer price index, a key inflation reading, on Wednesday. The consumer price index is also expected to show a 0.6% jump compared to the prior month, or a year-over-year gain of nearly 6%, which would be the most in 30 years.

Economists expect core CPI, which excludes food and energy and is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, to have risen 0.4%, or 4.3% year-over-year.

The U.S. October producer price index came in as expected Tuesday, with PPI rising 0.6% month-on-month, in line with estimates. Wholesale prices jumped 8.6% in October from a year ago, however, the hottest annual pace on record in almost 11 years.