GOP billionaire Ken Langone says he will hold a fundraiser for Democrat Joe Manchin, who has worked to shrink Biden's agenda

Republican billionaire Ken Langone says he plans to host a fundraiser for Sen. Joe Manchin after the conservative West Virginia Democrat blocked key elements of President Joe Biden's agenda.

Langone, in an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box, praised Manchin for his "guts and courage" and explained that he was set to raise money for him with Manchin up for reelection in 2024.

"I don't see leadership any place in this country. Thank God for Joe Manchin," Langone said.

"I'm going to have one of the biggest fundraisers I've ever had for him. He's special. He's precious. He's a great American." Langone has never contributed to one of Manchin's campaigns, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

Manchin's office did not return a request for comment on Langone's statements.

Manchin, who has made millions from the coal industry, has opposed certain plans of Biden's $1.8 trillion social spending plan, including clean energy provisions. He has also opposed raising corporate taxes above 25% and a proposed tax that would target billionaires.