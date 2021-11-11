U.S. official says Russia 'took advantage' of Europe's energy crisis

Russia did not cause Europe's energy crisis — but it didn't help, and instead tried to benefit from the situation, according to Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department's senior advisor for global energy security.

"It sure didn't do anything that it could to alleviate [the energy crunch], and in fact, took advantage of it," Hochstein told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Wednesday.

Russia chose not to send additional natural gas supplies to Europe for November despite saying it is ready to help, auction results in October showed.

Gas prices in Europe hit record highs in October on the back of surging demand, lower than usual inventories and limited supply.

Russia started pumping less gas to Europe in August, and some analysts suggested that the country was limiting its discretionary supply to support the case for the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will bypass Ukraine and Poland to carry gas from Russia to Germany.

The pipeline is awaiting approval from German regulators, but has faced opposition for various reasons, including concerns that Nord Stream 2 is not in line with Europe's climate goals.

On the geopolitical front, Washington fears that Nord Stream 2 will give Moscow too much power over Europe's gas supplies. In 2020, around 43% of Europe's gas imports came from Russia.

Meanwhile, Kyiv is afraid that Russia will bypass Ukraine and take gas revenue away.