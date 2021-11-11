GE never made sense, says Yale corporate leadership expert

In this article GE

General Electric has not done much right in recent years, but its decision to split up into three companies should send a message to any corporate leader who still thinks building an industrial conglomerate is a good idea. "It made no sense," Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, associate dean for leadership studies at Yale School of Management, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday. "It's from an era of highly diversified conglomerates which never made sense," Sonnenfeld said, adding they were less strategic and more "a strategic pile up of businesses." GE already has been selling off individual businesses after years of struggling with debt and is now splitting up its main conglomerate businesses into three separate entities focused on energy, health care, and aviation, between 2023 and 2024. The health-care business will be the first to get spun off since work on a proposed initial public offering for the division a few years ago already exists.

For a company with well over 100 years of history dating all the way back to Thomas Edison's incandescent light bulb, GE began to lose its way after the 1970s when it was still building off an R&D base which was related to electricity, Sonnenfelt said. Moves into computing and CAD/CAM (computer-aided manufacturing); buying into the entertainment business (NBC); and investment banking and securities through the acquisition of Kidder Peabody, "they got way beyond themselves" the Yale leadership expert said. GE CEO Larry Culp's pay package attracted serious scrutiny earlier this year, but he is finally earning it, Sonnenfeld said. "This breakup makes enormous sense. It's the best thing Culp has done," he said. "This sent the stock up because it's about time." After trailing the market for two decades, GE's stock has been on the rebound this year and hit a three-year high following its split decision.

The Yale leadership guru said there are a few key lessons in the GE decision and end of the conglomerate era. Conglomerates are not better at capital allocation. Culp said this week on CNBC that the separate businesses will be able to allocate capital more effectively, and Sonnenfeld says the history of diversified conglomerates suggests that the GE CEO is probably right. Citing companies including ITT, Gulf Western, Allied Signal, and Tyco International, he said, "These crazy strategic pileups didn't understand the efficiency of external markets." Conglomerates including GE also have a spotty track record on acquisition pricing. GE's own shareholders can buy separately into these businesses and "diversify themselves as they see fit," Sonnenfeld said. Management expertise is not a core business model. The Jack Welch model that GE continued for decades was predicated on the idea it has a strategic core of general management expertise. But that led the company to get into areas "where they weren't the best," he said. Highly diversified conglomerates aren't only strategic pileups but a "strategic smokescreen," Sonnenfeld said. "Investors couldn't figure out what was going on," he added. Gross debt is expected to fall below $65 billion by the end of 2021 and the separate energy company have the least debt, the company said in a call with investors this week. The spinoffs will cause about $2 billion in transaction and operational costs, GE estimated.

Jack Welch (L) and Jeffrey Immelt (R) attend a press conference in New York City in 2000 on the day Immelt was announced as successor to Welch. mark peterson | Corbis Historical | Getty Images