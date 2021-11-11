Uber hikes prices in London by 10% as it tries to lure back drivers

LONDON — Uber is raising its prices in London by 10% on Thursday as part of an effort to attract more drivers to the platform, marking the biggest price increase in the U.K. capital since 2017.

It is also increasing the price of an airport journey during peak times by 25%.

Ride-hailing apps have been struggling to meet passenger demand around the world in recent months and cities like London have been impacted particularly badly. When passengers do manage to find a driver, they're often forced to wait longer than normal and pay surge pricing rates.

Uber believes these issues can be resolved if there are more drivers on the platform but it needs to invest more in labor for this to happen. Instead of opting to reduce the commission it takes on each journey, however, Uber has decided to ask passengers to pay more.

The San Francisco-headquartered company said passenger demand has spiked almost 20% in the U.K. since the nation's lockdown ended in July. To meet the increased demand, Uber said it needs to hire 20,000 extra drivers across the U.K. before the service returns to normal levels. Hiring more drivers will also help to reduce surge pricing, meaning that the average fare increase for riders will often be lower than 10%, Uber said.

"We're making these changes to help provide a better rider experience, by signing up more drivers to meet the growing demand," an Uber spokesperson said.

They added: "We know people rely on Uber to book a safe trip around London and this small fare increase will help reduce wait times. As always riders will get a fare estimate before booking their journey."