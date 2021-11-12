Central bank digital currencies are a long way from becoming reality — unless you’re in China

Don't expect central banks to issue their own digital currencies anytime soon — that was the message from the Bank of England this week.

The U.K. central bank on Tuesday said it was advancing its exploration of central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, to a consultation stage that's due to take place next year.

But even if it decides to push ahead with the proposed digital currency, which has been dubbed "Britcoin," it's unlikely to arrive until at least 2025, the BOE said. And even then, that's only if it's found to be "operationally and technologically robust."

Anne Boden, CEO of London-based digital bank Starling, said a key question that's still not been answered is which problem Britcoin is trying to solve. Boden is one of several industry executives providing input to U.K. officials as they explore CBDCs.

"Everything we do in this space has to solve a real problem," Boden told CNBC last week. "It has to have uptake and needs to be ubiquitous enough in order to provide some real value."

Rising interest in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has reignited central banks' ambitions to develop their own digital currencies lately.

But so far, most CBDC projects are moving at a sluggish pace. Sweden, which was early to the CBDC game, says it hopes to have a digital version of its krona by 2026.