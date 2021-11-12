European stocks set to open flat; heading for positive week despite inflation worries

LONDON — European stocks are set for a muted open on Friday, continuing to search for direction as global investors assess recent high inflation prints and corporate earnings.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 3 points lower at 7,381, Germany's DAX is set to add around 5 points to 16,088 and France's CAC 40 is expected to slip around 4 points to 7,056, according to IG data.

Historic inflation surges in the U.S. and China have weighed on global markets so far this week, but European markets are still looking to eke out gains going into Friday's trade.

A Reuters poll of economists on Thursday indicated that euro zone inflation expectations are also at risk of continuing to overshoot the European Central Bank's 2% target in 2022. Euro zone inflation topped 4% last month but the ECB has broken from other major central banks by resisting calls for a tightening of monetary policy.

Shares in Asia-Pacific mostly rose on Friday following overnight gains for U.S. tech stocks during Thursday's regular trading session. Early premarket trading points to a modestly positive start on Wall Street Friday as the stock market stateside looks to have withstood the country's highest inflation print for more than 30 years.