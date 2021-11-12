Inflation remains the hot topic in week ahead as Walmart and other key retailers report

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2021.

Consumers are in the spotlight in the week ahead, with the imminent release of retail sales for October and earnings from major chain stores.

Retail sales is the big economic report for the week, when the Census Bureau releases October data on Tuesday.

Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, said he's also looking at the New York Federal Reserve's Empire state manufacturing survey Monday for updates on prices paid. The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, a measure of growth in that region, is released Thursday.

"That's going to be key, outside of that it's retail sales," Boockvar said. "I think the inflation story will continue to dominate the headlines and the news flow in markets and what the Fed does."

Investors will also be watching the outcome of the virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday evening.

"I think it's good that they would be on a talking basis," said Boockvar. "I don't think anything would come out of it unless there's some shocking change in the tariff situation, but I doubt anything will happen."

Chain store earnings

Earnings season is winding down, but the big-box stores have yet to report. Walmart and Home Depot release results Tuesday, and Target reports Wednesday.

"Walmart is a pretty big barometer for the health of the consumer for sure, and it will be interesting to see how they handle margins," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. Rising costs have been pressuring companies across industries, and many have raised prices in response.

Based on the latest sentiment data Friday, consumers are clearly getting worried about rising prices. University of Michigan consumer sentiment dropped to a 10-year low of 66.8 in the preliminary November report, from 71.7 in October.

"It's so important to look at what consumers do, versus what they say," said Hogan. He said retail sales are expected to be up 1.1%, compared to a 0.7% gain in September.

"The trend that we're looking for in the next week is sequential improvement in economic data," Hogan said. "That's the important thing to focus on."

Other data in the coming week includes industrial production Tuesday. Housing starts and building permits data will be released Wednesday.

Inflation also proved to be a problem in the stock market this past week, after both producer prices and consumer prices increased more than expected. The consumer price index jumped 6.2%, a three-decade high.

Stocks snapped a five-week winning streak, and all major indices were lower in the past week. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% for the week, at 4,682. The Nasdaq and Russell 2000 saw the biggest declines, falling 0.7% and 1% respectively.

Treasury yields rose, as investors bet the Federal Reserve may be forced to raise interest rates sooner to combat inflation.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 1.57% Friday afternoon, and the 2-year yield was at 0.52%. Yields move opposite price.