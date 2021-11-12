Medicare Part B premiums for 2022 jump by 14.5% from this year, far above the estimated rise in cost

The standard premium for Medicare's outpatient care coverage will jump by 14.5% for 2022, far outpacing an earlier estimate of 6.7%, according to the government.

The standard premium for Part B, which covers outpatient care and durable equipment, will be $170.10 next year, up $21.60 from $148.50 this year, said a senior official for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Friday. The program's trustees had estimated this summer that the premium would rise to $158.50.

The deductible for Part B will be $233, up $30 (14.8%) from this year.