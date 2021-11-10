Here’s how Medicare beneficiaries can appeal income-related charges that result in higher premiums

Some older Americans may be all too familiar with sticker shock when it comes to their Medicare premiums.

That is, instead of paying the standard premium for Part B (outpatient care coverage) and Part D (prescription drug coverage), their income is high enough for monthly "income-related adjustment amounts," or IRMAAs, to kick in. However, the surcharge is typically based on their tax return from two years earlier — which may not accurately reflect their current financial situation.

"For some clients, their income from two years prior is significantly higher than it is today or will be when they retire," said Elizabeth Gavino, founder of Lewin & Gavino and an independent broker and general agent for Medicare plans.

The good news for those beneficiaries is that they can appeal the IRMAAs.

"Most people don't want to wait two years for their lower income to catch up to them in order to get the IRMAA adjusted downward or removed," said Danielle Roberts, co-founder of insurance firm Boomer Benefits.

Of Medicare's 63.3 million beneficiaries, about 7% — 4.4 million people — pay those monthly surcharges, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This is due to various legislative changes over the years that have required higher-earners to pay a greater share of Medicare's costs.