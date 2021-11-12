Xpeng shares spike 10% as the Chinese electric carmaker teases new SUV to launch next week

Xpeng plans to launch a new sports utility vehicle under its "G" line of cars on November 19. The company teased an image of the car's silhouette.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng teased a new sports utility vehicle on Friday, with the launch scheduled for next week.

The car is likely to be the successor to Xpeng's current SUV the G3 and G3i. It will be launched at the Guangzhou auto show on Nov. 19.

Xpeng shares were up over 10% in afternoon trade in Hong Kong.

The new car will add further competition to China's already crowded electric vehicle market.