Xpeng shares rise after Chinese EV maker delivers more than 10,000 cars for the second month in a row

Xpeng Motors launches the P5 sedan at an event in Guangzhou, China on April 14, 2021. The P5 is Xpeng's third production model and features so-called Lidar technology.

GUANGZHOU, China — Xpeng Inc. said it delivered more than 10,000 cars in October, sending its Hong Kong shares higher on Monday.

The electric vehicle maker delivered 10,138 cars last month, down from 10,412 in September. Still, that represented a 233% year-on-year increase and the second-straight month where Xpeng delivered more than 10,000 cars.

Xpeng's Hong Kong-listed shares were about 3% higher in afternoon trade.