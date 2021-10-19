Shares of China's Xiaomi jump 5% on news it will mass produce its own electric cars in 2024

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun holds a press conference about Xiaomi's new logo and Xiaomi's car building on March 30, 2021 in Beijing, China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese smartphone Xiaomi is expecting to mass produce its own electric vehicles in the first half of 2024, its CEO Lei Jun said on Tuesday.

The comments were made during the company's investor day and confirmed later in a post by the CEO on China's Twitter-like service Weibo.

Xiaomi's shares in Hong Kong jumped over 5% on Tuesday.