Black Friday 2021: How to shop early and still get the best deals

If Black Friday — the biggest shopping day of the year — is no longer the day after Thanksgiving, is it still considered Black Friday? This year, instead of one-day doorbuster deals, the discounts are rolling out well before Thanksgiving week, spurred by a number of challenges, including supply chain setbacks and a labor crunch. These obstacles, which are slowing the delivery of everything from consumer staples to hot holiday toys, will only get worse before they get better, according to Moody's Analytics economist Tim Uy. With limited inventory in stores and longer shipping times, consumers are more motivated to kick start their holiday shopping as early as they can. If you can't afford to wait, you can still get the some of the best prices of the season. Here's how:

Some Black Friday deals are already out

How to make sure you still get the best price