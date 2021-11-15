Fewer than 1 in 5 female employees had access to emergency paid leave during the pandemic

Fewer than 1 in 5 women — 15% — worked for employers that provided emergency paid leave during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to research from Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

In contrast, 22% of male workers had access to this benefit, which includes sick time and family and medical leave.

The results are based on an online survey, conducted between November and December 2020, that also found 35% of female workers currently are caregivers or have been at some point during their careers. That's less than the 41% of male workers who said the same.

The data is based on a subsample of 3,109 workers at for-profit companies. Consequently, the survey does not capture women who have left the workforce due to caregiving duties, a trend that accelerated during the pandemic.

Transamerica's research overall points to women and men being similarly likely to be caregivers, according to Catherine Collinson, CEO and president of Transamerica Institute and the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

Their research also indicates that younger generations, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are also highly likely to take on caregiving duties, in addition to older generations.

"Family caregiving is an everybody issue," Collinson said.

Transamerica's research, titled "Life in the Pandemic: Women's Health, Finances and Retirement Outlook," comes as Washington lawmakers are poised to decide whether or not to include paid family leave in a social spending bill that is up for consideration.

President Joe Biden had proposed 12 weeks' paid leave for workers, which has been whittled down to four. Still, because the proposal has been taken out and then added back into the legislation, it is unclear whether it would make it into a final version, provided that makes it to Biden's desk for his signature.

Notably, paid leave is still "relatively rare," Collinson said.