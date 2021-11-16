As inflation rises, here’s where to find opportunities to make and save money

Rising inflation has Americans worried about purchasing power and their retirement plans.

Yet there are some opportunities to make and save money in this environment, as well as protect your investments.

"Now is a great time to review your portfolio to make sure your investment allocation is set up to combat a decrease in purchasing power," said financial advisor Delano Saporu, CEO of New York-based New Street Advisors Group.

Cash in the bank or in low-yielding bonds aren't the best option in an inflationary environment when the stock market has gained nearly 27% this year, he noted. Inflation reduces the value of that cash.

"If you are sitting on too much cash, you are doing yourself a disservice," Saporu said.

That said, you should have some cash on hand for emergencies or any other future financial obligations.

For financial advisor Mitchell Goldberg, president of Melville, New York-based ClientFirst Strategy, that means enough to cover those commitments for 12 months to 24 months. This way, if inflation becomes a big issue and causes stocks to tank, you aren't forced to sell in a down market, he explained.