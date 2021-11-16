Walmart says it's ready for holidays — but hasn't yet seen huge wave of early shoppers

In this article WMT

Jonathan Mary fixes the sign indicating that there are 30 more days until Christmas at a Walmart store in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A strategic decision?

Michael Baker, a retail analyst for D.A. Davidson, said Walmart may be offsetting its aggressive grocery prices by postponing its biggest holiday promotions on TVs and more until later in the season. "That could be part of the strategy to not have that level of promotion earlier," he said. Holiday sales are expected to rise by between 8.5% and 10.5%, for a total of between $843.4 billion and $859 billion of sales — an all-time record, according to the National Retail Federation. The trade group said rising household incomes, high savings ratings and pent-up demand to celebrate will support that outlook. The pandemic has shaken up the cadence of the season. Last year, major retailers kept their doors shut on Thanksgiving Day and pushed up the start of their biggest holiday sales to near Halloween to try to tamp down on crowds. They also promoted new ways to shop, such as curbside pickup. This year, some retailers have continued those traditions with shuttered stores on Thanksgiving and early sales for another reason — to stagger demand as congested ports and a shortage of truck drivers means thinner inventory in some areas. Walmart's decision to hold back holiday promotions until November didn't hurt its third-quarter earnings. The company topped analysts' expectations and raised its forecast for the rest of the year. When more holiday shoppers come to its stores and website, Walmart will be ready, Biggs said. Its inventory is up 11.5% ahead of the season. It ordered merchandise early, chartered dedicated ships for Walmart goods and directed them to less congested ports, he said on an earnings call.

Staying in stock