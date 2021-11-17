Crypto.com buys naming rights to Lakers' Staples Center in a $700 million deal

An exterior view of Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on August 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

The Staples Center will be renamed for Crypto.com next month in a $700 million deal for the naming rights to the home arena of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The deal, announced Tuesday night, links Crypto.com with Anschutz Entertainment Group, which owns the Staples Center and surrounding complex, L.A. Live. The downtown arena is the home court to the Lakers, Clippers and National Hockey League's Kings franchise.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but a person familiar with the deal told CNBC it was a 20-year contract worth $700 million.

That makes the deal one of the richest naming rights agreements in sports. In September, the Steve Ballmer-owned Clippers agreed to a $500 million deal with financial management tech company Intuit. And Chase Bank in 2016 struck a 20-year, roughly $300 million naming rights deal with the Golden State Warriors.

The Crypto.com name change will take effect on Christmas Day, as the Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets in the National Basketball Association's annual Christmas Day games. That game will be aired on Disney-owned ABC and ESPN.

"This partnership is about the future," AEG president and CEO Dan Beckerman said in a statement. "AEG and Crypto.com not only share a vision about innovation and the future of sports and entertainment, but we also have a shared commitment to our communities where we work and live. We look forward to partnering with Crypto.com to create meaningful initiatives to bring that vision to life in the years to come."

Staples reportedly paid $116 million over 20 years, starting in 1999, for the naming rights to the arena. The parties extended the agreement in 2009 amid the Great Recession.