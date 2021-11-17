How muni bond interest can trigger Medicare premium hikes

Marko Geber | DigitalVision | Getty Images

As investors flock to municipal bonds, also known as muni bonds, the tax-free interest may trigger a costly surprise for higher-income retirees. There's been record demand for U.S. municipal bond funds in 2021, with an estimated $85.36 billion in net inflows through September, according to Refinitiv Lipper data. While demand slid from August through October, investors poured back into muni bonds in November, despite Democrats' stalled attempts to increase taxes on the wealthy.

However, muni bond interest may create a problem for affluent investors: Medicare premium hikes. "There are a lot of moving parts, and you need to have someone look at it holistically," said Matthew Chancey, certified financial planner at Dempsey Lord Smith in Tampa, Florida.

Higher taxes and premiums

The base amount for Medicare Part B premiums in 2022 is $170.10 per month, a 14.5% jump from 2021. However, the payments start to increase for joint filers with MAGI over $182,000 (single filers above $91,000). "That's where you're looking at [Medicare Part B] premiums going up by about $70 or more per month," said Sherwood. "That's pretty significant." The top Medicare Part B surcharge is $578.30 for couples filing together with MAGI at $750,000 or above. Retirees may also see premium increases for Medicare Part D, typically covering prescription drugs, with the top surcharge at $77.90 for the highest earners in 2022.

Both calculations use MAGI from two years prior, so retirees need to consider the consequences of their income in advance, Sherwood said.

"It's something that taxpayers seem so aware of because if they get into this higher bracket, they have to pay higher premiums for a full year," said Mary Kay Foss, certified public accountant and CPA faculty at CalCPA Education Foundation in Walnut Creek, California.

