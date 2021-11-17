Don't be too critical on China for changing pledge on coal, EU's climate chief says

The EU's climate chief told CNBC that he "wouldn't be too critical of China" when it comes to assessing negotiations at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. The deal agreed at COP26 sought to build on 2015's Paris Agreement and prevent the worst effects of climate change, although it faced stumbling blocks related to the phasing out of coal, fossil fuel subsidies and financial support to low-income countries. India and China, both among the world's biggest burners of coal, insisted on a last-minute change of fossil fuel language in the pact — from a "phase out" of coal to a "phase down." After initial objections, opposing countries ultimately conceded. In an interview with Silvia Amaro at the European Business Summit in Brussels, Frans Timmermans — who is the European Commission's executive vice president for the European Green Deal and was present during negotiations in Glasgow — was asked if he felt China had failed to meet the expectations he had for COP26. "No," he replied. "First of all, they entered into … a joint declaration with the United States. Now, these two countries have many issues where they differ — and sometimes differ very strongly — but by joining in one declaration they declared that this issue transcends other political issues."

"So China said … we want to be on track for the 1.5, we want to reduce our methane emissions … we want to reduce our CO2 emissions." Timmermans' reference to 1.5 relates to the Paris Agreement's aim of limiting "global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels." He argued China declaring it wanted to "phase down" coal was significant given that it was, in his words, "still so dependent on coal." "That is quite something, so I wouldn't belittle that," he said. "Of course, the image is because China and India insisted so much on changing the formulation from phasing out to phasing down that they influenced in a negative way." "I would have preferred phasing out, but to phase down is already much stronger than anything that has ever been said in an international context. So no, I wouldn't be too critical of China. I mean, I would have liked to have seen more but they did … contribute."