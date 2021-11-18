Driverless car start-up WeRide partners with major Chinese automaker GAC on robotaxis as competition rises

WeRide has partnered with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC Group) to launch robotaxis on the Ontime ride-hailing app. The companies plan to make the driverless taxis available to the public by 2022.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese autonomous driving start-up WeRide has partnered with major automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC Group) to launch driverless taxis on the latter's ride-hailing service Ontime.

The deal highlights the push to commercialize so-called robotaxis in China on a large scale in an industry that has become increasingly competitive.

WeRide makes autonomous driving systems but does not manufacture cars. Instead, it looks to partner with automakers — in this case GAC. Ontime is a ride-hailing app which is partly owned by GAC. The three companies will bring autonomous taxis onto the platform, which users can hail via the app.

The companies plan to offer test rides for the public at the Guangzhou Auto Show on Friday. The robotaxi service will be available to the broader public by 2022, the companies said.