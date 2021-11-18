Why billionaire Jeff Vinik is “taking the over” on workers going back to the office

Since buying the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2010, Jeff Vinik has looked to transform downtown Tampa.

The NHL team has improved on the ice, winning the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cups, and he has spearheaded a more than $3.5 billion real estate development.

While Vinik told CNBC's Diani Olick that he is "no commercial real estate expert" during a CNBC Evolve Livestream on Wednesday, the 56-acre development is putting a big bet on office space with more than 1-million-square-feet of new space and the first office tower to be built in Tampa in over 25 years.

That comes as the commercial real estate market is still trying to find its footing amid the pandemic as employers and workers embraced hybrid and virtual work arrangements. For example, a recent survey found that only 28% of Manhattan office workers are back at their desks and fewer than half will return by January.

Vinik said the Tampa market has bucked some of that national trend. Of that million square feet of space in the development's first phase, he said that 70% to 80% of it has been leased over the past year, which is "well ahead" of what was expected, all part of his belief that people will be returning to work.

"I have been adamant for a year, year and a half, that I will take the over on people returning to office," Vinik said. "It will take time, but I think when you're talking ideas, when you're talking people's careers, there's no substitute for face time."