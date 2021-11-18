Is your financial advisor overcharging you? Here are ways to protect yourself

Some financial advisors may be overbilling for their services. Fortunately, there are steps a client can take to protect themselves.

A recent Securities and Exchange Commission investigation of advisors' fees found several errors that resulted in clients overpaying.

In some instances, advisors charged fees that differed from their contractual rate, double-billed clients or assessed fees based on an incorrect account value, according to the SEC alert, published Nov. 10.

Further, the agency found some advisors furnished false or misleading fee disclosures to investors. Sometimes they didn't have disclosures at all.

Getting overcharged or receiving inaccurate fee information is especially harmful to financial advisors' clients "because every dollar an investor pays in fees and expenses is a dollar not invested for the investor's benefit," according to the SEC.

This isn't to say all, or even most, advisors make fee errors. (The SEC alert is based on data from examinations of 130 advisory firms.) And the errors might not be fraudulent; they may merely be accidental.

"There's intentional fraud and there are mistakes," said Andrew Stoltmann, a Chicago-based attorney who represents consumers in fraud cases. "Both can be rectified by verifying [account] statements, and not just taking the word of the advisor."