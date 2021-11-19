Criminals have made off with over $10 billion in 'DeFi' scams and thefts this year

LONDON — Investors have lost billions of dollars to criminals targeting so-called "decentralized finance" platforms this year.

According to a report from London-based firm Elliptic, more than $10 billion worth of user funds has been stolen in cases of fraud and theft on DeFi products, which aim to replicate traditional financial services using blockchain technology.

DeFi has often been referred to as the "Wild West" of cryptocurrencies. Such services often promise users huge returns but lack any involvement from middlemen like banks. High-interest rate savings and lending products are a common sight in the space.

But, as is to be expected with a young industry like crypto, DeFi platforms aren't regulated. It's something regulators have tried to come to grips with recently amid a spate of major hacks and scams.

Overall losses caused by DeFi exploits has totaled $12 billion so far in 2021, according to Elliptic, a firm which tracks movements of funds on the digital ledgers that underpin cryptocurrencies.

Fraud and theft accounted for $10.5 billion of that sum — a sevenfold increase from last year.

"The DeFi ecosystem is an incredibly exciting and fast-moving space, with financial services innovation happening at light speed," said Tom Robinson, chief scientist at Elliptic.

"This is attracting large amounts of capital to projects that are not always robust or well-tested. Criminal actors have seen the opportunity to exploit this."

Over the last two years, the total amount of money deposited at DeFi services has spiked from just $500 million to $247 billion.

It comes as the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have rallied this year. Ethereum, the network behind the world's second-biggest digital coin, is considered the backbone of many DeFi applications.