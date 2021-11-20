Take a look inside Firefly Space, as the rocket builder prepares for a second orbital launch attempt

Space company Firefly is preparing for the second orbital launch attempt of its Alpha rocket, as the venture looks to build out the foundation of its business.

"Firefly is aiming to be the next SpaceX, a very transformative space transportation company," Firefly CEO Tom Markusic told CNBC.

The company recently gave CNBC an inside look at its manufacturing and testing facilities near Austin, Texas, as well as during its first Alpha rocket launch in September.

"The rocket gives you the keys to space. It's critically important, but the big revenue is doing things in space," Markusic said.

Markusic – whose experience includes leadership roles at Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin, and SpaceX – compared the lunar lander that Firefly is building, called Blue Ghost, to SpaceX's series of Dragon capsules, which delivers cargo and people to low Earth orbit. While Firefly's Alpha rocket is price at $15 million a launch, Markusic says the lunar lander is much more lucrative per mission.

"Blue Ghost, fully loaded with payload, can generate about $150 million of revenue for the company," Markusic said.