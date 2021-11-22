Alex Jones, Roger Stone subpoenaed in House Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe

Members of the Oath Keepers provide security to Roger Stone at a rally the night before groups attacked the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 5, 2021.

The House committee investigating the deadly Capitol invasion said Monday it issued subpoenas to Republican political operative Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, along with three others allegedly connected to the events of Jan. 6.

The other subpoenas were issued to Taylor Budowich, a communications official for former President Donald Trump who reportedly helped advertise the rally; and Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence, a couple who were reportedly involved in organizing multiple post-election rallies that pushed the false narrative that the 2020 election was rigged against Trump.

The latest batch of subpoenas for documents and testimony targeted individuals believed to have knowledge of the plans and funding for the rallies in Washington on Jan. 6 that preceded the storming of the Capitol, the select committee said.

Jones, the Infowars host who earlier this month was held liable for defamation for claiming the Sandy Hook school massacre was a "hoax," was reportedly involved in organizing the Jan. 6 rally where Trump spoke just before the Capitol riot began, the committee said in a press release.