Alex Jones, Roger Stone subpoenaed in House Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe

The House committee investigating the deadly Capitol invasion said Monday it issued subpoenas to Republican political operative Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, along with three others allegedly connected to the events of Jan. 6.
The other subpoenas were issued to Taylor Budowich, a communications official for former President Donald Trump who reportedly helped advertise the rally; and Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence, a couple who were reportedly involved in organizing multiple post-election rallies that pushed the false narrative that the 2020 election was rigged against Trump.
The latest batch of subpoenas for documents and testimony targeted individuals believed to have knowledge of the plans and funding for the rallies in Washington on Jan. 6 that preceded the storming of the Capitol, the select committee said.
Jones, the Infowars host who earlier this month was held liable for defamation for claiming the Sandy Hook school massacre was a "hoax," was reportedly involved in organizing the Jan. 6 rally where Trump spoke just before the Capitol riot began, the committee said in a press release.
Stone, who was pardoned by Trump in December, was reportedly slated to speak at the rally outside the White House, and had reportedly said he was planning to "lead a march to the Capitol" from there, the committee said.
"We believe the witnesses we subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to cooperate fully with our effort to get answers for the American people about the violence of January 6th," select committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in the press release.
