Elizabeth Holmes' defense lets Theranos founder play role of young do-gooder in second day on stand

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos Inc., arrives at federal court in San Jose, California, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. -- Elizabeth Holmes took mostly easy questions from her defense attorney on Monday, as the former Theranos founder was given the stage to tout the bold aspirations she had for her blood-testing company ahead of what is certain to be a heated cross-examination.

On her second day of testimony in her criminal fraud trial, Holmes laid out promising partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, the Department of Defense and Stanford University.

"We thought this was a really big idea," Holmes told jurors. "These robots that are used in the traditional lab as far as we know had not been miniaturized to run in a device that could be put at the point of care."

Holmes, 37, made a surprise appearance on the witness stand on Friday after the prosecution spent 11 weeks calling 29 witnesses, ranging from ex-employees and investors to lab directors and business partners. On Monday, the public was geared up to hear from Holmes in what will be a holiday-shortened week at the courthouse in San Jose.

Journalists, onlookers and friends of Holmes began lining up outside the courthouse gates as early as 3 a.m. California time. The doors to the courthouse opened at 7:30 a.m. A total of 79 tickets were handed out, leaving dozens of people waiting outside without a chance to watch Holmes' testify in person.

Holmes arrived arm in arm with with her partner, Billy Evans, and her mother. At least nine friends and family members, including Evans' mother, were part of Holmes' entourage.

Wearing a blue dress, Holmes took the stand introducing herself to the jury: "My name is Elizabeth Holmes," she said, in her signature baritone voice. Her testimony lasted about two hours.

Holmes faces 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She pleaded guilty and has denied any wrongdoing. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Holmes' attorney, Kevin Downey, ran the former Theranos CEO through a series of questions that also highlighted the company's work with major drugmakers like AstraZeneca, Merck and Pfizer as well as the Mayo Clinic.

"We believed that our product could be used by pharmaceutical companies to help get better insight into how a drug could work and help speed up the amount of time it took to run a study," Holmes said.