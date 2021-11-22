Elon Musk says Tesla Model S Plaid may launch in China in March

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks to the media next to its Model S.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company's Model S Plaid vehicle may be launched in China early next spring.

Responding to a question on Twitter late on Sunday night about when the electric sedan will come to China, Musk said "probably around March."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for further information.

Home to over 1.4 billion people, China is the largest electric car market in the world. It is home to several other electric vehicle makers including Xpeng and Nio.

Tesla launched the Model S Plaid in June this year, costing a reported $129,990.

The car has a 520-mile range and it can reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour (320 kilometers per hour).