New homes in England must have electric vehicle charging points, government says

New homes in England will be required to have charging points for electric vehicles, according to plans announced by authorities in the U.K.

"We're regulating so as to require new homes and buildings to have EV charging points, with another 145,000 charging points to be installed thanks to these regulations," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a speech at the Confederation of British Industry's annual conference.

During his speech, Johnson touched upon his own experiences of driving electric vehicles. "I tried the first Tesla for sale in this country for GQ," he said. "It expired in the fast lane of the M40, I'm sad to say, though I think they've got a lot better."

In an announcement released on Sunday prior to Johnson's remarks, the U.K. government fleshed out details of the plan.

Alongside new homes and buildings such as workplaces and supermarkets being required to install EV charge points from 2022, the regulations will also apply to buildings where major renovations are taking place.

The plan to expand charging points comes as the U.K. attempts to develop the necessary infrastructure to cope with its target of stopping the sale of new diesel and petrol cars and vans from 2030. It will also require, from 2035, all new cars and vans to have zero tailpipe emissions.