5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Wall Street looks steady after tech stocks got slammed

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 25, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

2. U.S., other nations will tap their strategic oil stockpiles

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The U.S. announced Tuesday that it will tap its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a global effort from energy-consuming nations to calm this year's rapid rise in fuel prices. The coordinated release by the U.S., India, China, Japan, South Korea and the U.K. is a first of its kind move. It's designed to halt soaring energy prices after OPEC and its allies rebuffed repeated requests from the U.S. and other nations to pump more quickly to match rising demand. Biden is facing low approval ratings in part due to high prices for gasoline and other consumer items during the economic recovery from the pandemic.

3. White House says U.S. will not use lockdowns to fight Covid

Jeff Zients, White House Covid-19 coordinator, speaks during a news conference at the White House on April 13, 2021. Leigh Vogel | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Biden administration has no plans to curb any future Covid surges using a nationwide lockdown, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said at a briefing Monday. The federal government would instead rely on vaccines and therapeutics to keep the country, he said. Covid cases in the U.S. plateaued between 70,000 and 75,000 per day for almost three weeks starting in late October. They've recently pushed higher again into the mid-90,000-per-day range. Zients' comments came as Austria began its fourth nationwide lockdown and the Netherlands instituted a partial lockdown as infections spiked across Europe.

4. Zoom shares drop as revenue growth continued to slow

Zoom founder Eric Yuan speaks before the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony on April 18, 2019 in New York City. Kena Betancur | Getty Images

Shares of Zoom Video Communications fell more than 10% in Tuesday's premarket, the morning after the company reported a continued revenue growth slowdown from the explosive activity in the early days of Covid. Revenue of $1.05 billion in the most recent quarter ended Oct. 31 beat estimates and grew 35% from a year earlier. The previous quarters saw 54% and 191% year-over-year revenue growth numbers, respectively. For the next quarter, the company sees 19% revenue growth. For the October quarter, Zoom beat estimates on earnings and guided higher for next quarter.

5. Best Buy, Urban Outfitters shares sink on higher costs

An employee brings a television to a customer's car at a Best Buy store in Orlando, Florida. Paul Hennessy | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Best Buy sank roughly 14.5% in Tuesday's premarket as investors worried about rising shipping costs and weaker demand for consumer electronics down the road. Before the bell, the company reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat estimates. However, analysts are concerned that Best Buy could see a difficult combination in the year ahead as consumers shift spending to other areas like travel and entertainment.

PASADENA, CA - MAY 22: Exterior view of Urban Outfitters signage is seen on May 22, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by RBL/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) RBL/Bauer-Griffin | GC Images | Getty Images