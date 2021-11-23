Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; Biden picks Powell to lead U.S. Federal Reserve for a second term

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday trade as investors watched for market reaction to U.S. President Joe Biden picking Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chair.

South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.2% in morning trade, with shares of biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion plunging more than 3%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.32% in morning trade, with shares of major miner BHP rising around 4%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.06% lower.

Markets in Japan are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 17.27 points higher to 35,619.25 while the S&P 500 slipped 0.32% to 4,682.94. The Nasdaq Composite lagged, dropping 1.26% to 15,854.76.